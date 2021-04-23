GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 838 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $101,982,000 after acquiring an additional 186,063 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,414,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,840,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 358,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STM. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

