RFG Advisory LLC Has $608,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.10 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.

