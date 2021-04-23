RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,830,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after buying an additional 350,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,298 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.28.

