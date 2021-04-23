Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 122 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.41.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX opened at $195.07 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.81.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.