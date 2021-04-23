Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,000 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $177.76 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $181.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $149.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

