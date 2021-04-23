Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $10,135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

