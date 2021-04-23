Angelic Diaz Taube Sells 2,001 Shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Stock

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $12,666.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,030.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Angelic Diaz Taube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 88,792 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $738,749.44.

Shares of MDLY opened at $4.74 on Friday. Medley Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 11.47% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

