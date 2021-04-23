Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Momo by 555.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Momo by 1,365.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 86,016 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Momo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth $26,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $14.77 on Friday. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Momo’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

