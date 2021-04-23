AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $1,997,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,487,794.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Insiders sold a total of 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $99.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.