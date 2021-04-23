Truist Securiti Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MRO opened at $10.33 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.
In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
