SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $19,752.55 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $19,752.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,520.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SIBN opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $171,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

