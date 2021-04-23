Credit Suisse Group Increases The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $233.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $193.00 to $233.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $234.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.34 and its 200 day moving average is $212.03. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

