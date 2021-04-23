New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jonestrading in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 209.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 79,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

