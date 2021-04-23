New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jonestrading in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.
Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.87.
In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 209.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 79,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.
Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.