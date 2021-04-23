Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $233.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

