Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $47.07.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.