Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 507.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.