Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.