Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.08 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

