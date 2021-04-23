Norges Bank Makes New $20.27 Million Investment in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,051,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,274,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.32% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSIG opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.