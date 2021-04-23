State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,171 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGS opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

