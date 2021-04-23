Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PRG. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRG opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.