Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

