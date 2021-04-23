Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: KBX) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhã?User. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €104.00 ($122.35) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €77.61 ($91.31) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

