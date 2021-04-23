Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,272 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

