Morgan Stanley Boosts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $35.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $516.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

