Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

