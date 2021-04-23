Raymond James Increases Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $59.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.89.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.