Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.69 and last traded at $88.49. Approximately 56,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,542,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

