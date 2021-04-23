Thomas R. Ketteler Sells 950 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AEO opened at $36.81 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 63.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

