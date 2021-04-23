Needham & Company LLC Increases Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $100.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $13,799,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

