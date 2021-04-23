Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Shares of NSIT opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 116,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

