Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Acquires $36,500.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $8.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

