Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,618 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after buying an additional 7,891,632 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,366,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,551,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after buying an additional 428,429 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

