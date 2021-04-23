Joelle Grunberg Sells 1,967 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Joelle Grunberg sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $75,808.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $203,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $41.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

