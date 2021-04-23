AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $28,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 52.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Shares of PII opened at $145.09 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.67 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,333.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,630,780 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

