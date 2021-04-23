International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,949 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 99.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,774,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,210.6% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 157,894 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter.

BST opened at $57.50 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

