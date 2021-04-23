Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 170000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.