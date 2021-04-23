International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,624 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $1,989,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882,686 shares of company stock worth $67,162,361. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.41 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

