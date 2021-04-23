International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $3,170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,494,639. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $216.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of -451.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

