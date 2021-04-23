FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.06.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

