FDx Advisors Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of CRI opened at $99.57 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

