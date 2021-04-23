Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price Down 3%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.13 and last traded at $62.96. 84,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,496,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,060 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 145,832 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

