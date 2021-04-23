KeyCorp Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $49.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.47.

NYSE TEX opened at $46.18 on Monday. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -769.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,073.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

