Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.59. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,255 shares of company stock worth $1,875,738 over the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $123.52.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

