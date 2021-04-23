Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.59. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,255 shares of company stock worth $1,875,738 over the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $123.52.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
