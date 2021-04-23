Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €2.33 ($2.74).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

