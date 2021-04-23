Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NYSE EPC opened at $38.79 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $94,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.