Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 324 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 101,545 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.45 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $577,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,329,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

