Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of GTES opened at $17.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

