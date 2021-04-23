Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.75.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $184.21 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $185.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.76.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.