Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $97.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $104.11.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

